CustomContractNetwork Market Capitalization Achieves $186,672.42 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 146% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 171% higher against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $186,672.42 and approximately $294.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.84 or 0.00420133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001048 BTC.

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

