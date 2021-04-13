CVCoin Hits One Day Volume of $63,622.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $63,622.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00067124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00260562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.74 or 0.00692632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,230.05 or 1.00047315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.23 or 0.00884861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.