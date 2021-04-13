CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Up 225.9% in March

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 225.9% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of UAN traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,570. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $456.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
