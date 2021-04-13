CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Up 225.9% in March

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 225.9% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of UAN traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,570. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $456.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

