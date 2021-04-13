CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.86.
Shares of CYBR traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.25. 780,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,196. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,015.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
