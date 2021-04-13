CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.86.

Shares of CYBR traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.25. 780,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,196. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,015.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

