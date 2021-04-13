CyberMiles (CMT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.81 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 25% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $33.92 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00056046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.44 or 0.00423879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,063.89 or 0.99951655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00036576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00135345 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.