Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cypress Environmental Partners stock remained flat at $$2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,607. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

