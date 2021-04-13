Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Update

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 276.9% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS CYRBY remained flat at $$4.64 during trading on Tuesday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial real estate properties in Brazil. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.