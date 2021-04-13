D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,126 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $32,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

