DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RF. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.