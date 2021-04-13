DA Davidson Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $165.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

AMAT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,028,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

