DAEX Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $24,297.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00055679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00087458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00631964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00032232 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00038917 BTC.

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

