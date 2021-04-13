Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 1,420.0% in March

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 1,420.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DWAHY traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

Get Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.