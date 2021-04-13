Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 66.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2,252.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.7% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $234.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.38. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $143.01 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $167.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

