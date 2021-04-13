Danaher Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,749 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,901 call options.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $9.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.64. 159,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,586. Danaher has a 1 year low of $143.01 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The company has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

