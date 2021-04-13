Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Trading Up 1.1%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) shares were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY)

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

