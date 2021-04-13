Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

DANOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

