DAO Maker Price Hits $7.67 (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.67 or 0.00012129 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $150.36 million and $8.61 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00067372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00258387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.99 or 0.00688196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,832.07 or 0.99406139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.55 or 0.00866279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,630,028 coins and its circulating supply is 19,613,365 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

