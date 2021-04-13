DAOstack Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $358,753.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. DAOstack has a market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $358,753.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,304.57 or 0.99860321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00039057 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00125817 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001189 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005889 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

