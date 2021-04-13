DAPS Coin (DAPS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.57 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 61.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $101,402.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00053472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00042929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00084410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.01 or 0.00623127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033301 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,314,942,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

