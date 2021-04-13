Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.21.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

