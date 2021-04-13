Dash Trading Up 12.8% This Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Dash has a market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $1.22 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $311.29 or 0.00492313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006500 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00026993 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,198.56 or 0.03477107 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,076,835 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

