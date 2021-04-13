Datacoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $24,942.31 and $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021736 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.