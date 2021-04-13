Datamine Achieves Market Cap of $3.37 Million (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 477.8% against the US dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $1.31 million worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00068344 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003424 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000079 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,413,009 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

