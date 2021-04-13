Datamine FLUX Price Tops $1.16 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded up 100.8% against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $609,385.84 and $62,271.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00068358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00259935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.55 or 0.00684091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,931.07 or 0.99299013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.36 or 0.00858945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 524,627 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

