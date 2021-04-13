Datum (DAT) Trading Up 66.5% Over Last 7 Days

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Datum has traded 66.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a market cap of $8.77 million and $869,670.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00056208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00084215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.45 or 0.00629012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00037296 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

