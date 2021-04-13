DATx (DATX) Price Down 9.7% This Week

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. DATx has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DATx has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00057359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00088156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.16 or 0.00624403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00039509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00031982 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.