DAV Coin Market Cap Reaches $2.27 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 72.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 82.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $1.28 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00056689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.00427265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,335.42 or 0.99984357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00038249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00125843 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

