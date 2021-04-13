David L. Dunkel Sells 1,700 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David L. Dunkel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, David L. Dunkel sold 13,130 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $716,898.00.

On Monday, April 5th, David L. Dunkel sold 14,361 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $781,094.79.

On Thursday, April 1st, David L. Dunkel sold 12,300 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $667,890.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $254,331.18.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Kforce by 37.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

