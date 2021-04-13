David L. Dunkel Sells 23,300 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,293,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David L. Dunkel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, David L. Dunkel sold 13,130 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $716,898.00.

On Monday, April 5th, David L. Dunkel sold 14,361 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $781,094.79.

On Thursday, April 1st, David L. Dunkel sold 12,300 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $667,890.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $254,331.18.

Shares of KFRC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,932. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Kforce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kforce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Kforce by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Kforce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 122,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

