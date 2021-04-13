Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Hits $4.06 on Major Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00006363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $242.58 million and $3.17 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00058314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00089647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00639166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00032248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00038785 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 59,721,455 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

