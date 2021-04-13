Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Debt Resolve, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRSV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Debt Resolve shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

Debt Resolve Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DRSV)

Debt Resolve, Inc provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry.

