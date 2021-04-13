Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Market Cap Hits $158,383.75 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market cap of $158,383.75 and approximately $643.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00068990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00258857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.73 or 0.00694922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,500.62 or 0.99672306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.54 or 0.00862580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market

