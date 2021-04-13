Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.85. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46.

