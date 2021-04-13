Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DBCCF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

