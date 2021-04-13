Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to announce $434.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.80 million and the highest is $465.30 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $374.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

NYSE:DECK opened at $345.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.00. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $128.92 and a 1 year high of $348.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,880. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.