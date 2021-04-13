Deeper Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.44 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded flat against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $57.44 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00068637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00257511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.53 or 0.00691936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,198.14 or 0.99946028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $548.46 or 0.00867375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

