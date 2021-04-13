DeepOnion 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,413.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 169.9% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $5,413.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00021822 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 58.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,458,854 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

