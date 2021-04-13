DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG) Insider Buys £51,000 in Stock

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG) insider Ross Andrews bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($66,631.83).

Shares of DVRG opened at GBX 33.15 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.41 million and a P/E ratio of -15.15. DeepVerge plc has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.87.

Get DeepVerge alerts:

About DeepVerge

DeepVerge plc, a vertically integrated physical and cloud-based company, focused on commercializing AI test services for good and bad bacteria in skincare, healthcare, and water. It offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Algzym, an enzyme-based technology that bursts algal cell walls and releases omega 3 oils in a solvent-free process; and Rinodrive, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DeepVerge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepVerge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.