Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $402.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $402.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

NYSE DE opened at $378.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.23 and its 200 day moving average is $289.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after buying an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $81,361,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

