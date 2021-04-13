DeFi Yield Protocol Price Hits $2.77 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00004368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00067737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00258749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.83 or 0.00667681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,163.09 or 0.99505042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $578.20 or 0.00910874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00019988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,750,247 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

