Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Short Interest Down 82.3% in March

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IBBJ opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.