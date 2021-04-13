DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 6,000 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 105.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 31.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 163,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AQUA. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

AQUA stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,626 shares of company stock worth $4,000,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

