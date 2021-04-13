DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Chart Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Chart Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $166.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

