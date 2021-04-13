DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 15,000 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 576,513 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,620,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 110,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

NYSE GPK opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

