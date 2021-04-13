DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,100 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 37,945 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,078 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $108,136.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,408.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,516,163 shares of company stock worth $163,263,822. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

