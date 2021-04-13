DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.52 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,914 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after buying an additional 2,735,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after buying an additional 2,732,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after buying an additional 2,335,488 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after buying an additional 2,289,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

