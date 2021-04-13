DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Corteva by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Shares of CTVA opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

