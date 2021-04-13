DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.82 Million Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.95. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $4,016,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,349,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,150 in the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

