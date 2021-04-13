DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 185.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Agree Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $72.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

