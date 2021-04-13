DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,826,000 after buying an additional 85,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,969,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after buying an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after buying an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,422,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

